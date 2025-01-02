Local News Hour | January 2, 2025 By Connor Thomas Published January 2, 2025 at 1:11 PM MST Listen • 48:17 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (4:31)Park City ski patrol ‘disappointed’ in Vail counter offer as strike continues. (8:14)Pro skier Drew Peterson talks about mental health and his new film "Feel it All." (12:37)Alliance for a Better Utah Senior Policy Director Chase Thomas previews the upcoming legislative session. (29:01)Deer Valley Director of Communications Emily Summers discusses the resort's expanded East Village terrain and holiday skier traffic. (39:23)