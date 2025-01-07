Local News Hour | January 7, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published January 7, 2025 at 12:55 PM MST Listen • 47:31 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (02:05 )Park City Mountain holiday crowds thin in second week of ski patrol strike. (03:41)Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting. (08:20)Vail Resorts petitions California Supreme Court in class-action labor lawsuit. (23:34)Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Anthony discusses the late start to the winter trails season and trail management. (25:03)Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues. (39:22 )