Local News Hour | January 10, 2025 By Roger Goldman Published January 10, 2025 at 3:00 PM MST Listen • 51:09 Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (1:53)MIDA touts military benefits at East Village hotel grand opening. (5:25)PC Ski Patrol Union business manager Quinn Graves and patroller Mike Reilly talk about their new contract with Vail Resorts. (8:43)Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey has a recap of Thursday night's council meeting. (22:37)Attorney Dan Tarpey talks about the Vail Resorts class action lawsuit. (36:42)