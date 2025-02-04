Local News Hour | February 4, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published February 4, 2025 at 3:38 PM MST Listen • 46:37 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (03:13)Dakota Pacific pushes back against referendum amid incorporation effort. (05:48)Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting. (09:32)Heber leaders to add more downtown parking. (17:00)Utah Legislative Report with KUER reporter Sean Higgins. (18:29)Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues. (39:22)