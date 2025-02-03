Heber leaders to add more downtown parking

The lack of parking is a problem for downtown businesses and eventgoers. To address the issue, the city plans to buy property for future parking and require developers to help create more spots for cars.

Among the changes that could be coming to Heber is the creation of a parking district covering the downtown core.

“The businesses, the property owners in that district, could partner with the district to bring about the parking so they’re not individually responsible for providing their own parking,” Brower said. “They could use the district’s parking to meet their parking needs – so, trying to create efficiencies where there are none right now.”

Brower said business owners have been generally supportive of the plan. Currently, they’re required to provide a certain number of spaces based on their square footage, but it’s proven difficult for many to comply.

He said the city will start with surface parking. In time, it could construct a parking garage if the demand is high.

Another future change could be paid parking, but Brower said that’s likely a few years away.

“You’ve got to have sufficient parking before you can actually begin metering for the parking,” he said. “That’s our goal right now – provide that parking space.”

Heber will likely start with angled street parking. At the city council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 4, it will also buy the old Heber Light and Power building, just west of City Hall, for $876,000. In future, Brower said, the site will be cleared for a parking lot.