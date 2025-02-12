Local News Hour | February 12, 2025 By Parker Malatesta Published February 12, 2025 at 1:26 PM MST Listen • 49:19 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (3:16)Utah Supreme Court to rule on jury pool for Kouri Richins murder trial. (6:20)Park City Board of Realtors Board President Maverick Bolger and Multiple Listing Services president Todd Anderson discuss the Wasatch Back housing market. (10:06)Park City swim teams defy odds to bring home 4A state titles. (26:09)Shiffrin, Johnson win gold in first-ever team combined event. (28:12)Lawmakers advance bill requiring age verification for app store purchases. (29:35)Wasatch County to certify final school board race after disqualification lawsuit. (30:37)Dakota Pacific CEO Marc Stanworth addresses concerns about the citizen-led referendum challenging the housing project in Kimball Junction. (32:34)