Shiffrin, Johnson win gold in first-ever team combined event

The competition involves one racer skiing a downhill run and another skiing the slalom. The team with the fastest combined time wins.

Johnson, who took the world champion title in downhill on Saturday, finished her combined run in fourth place. Shiffrin clocked the third-fastest slalom run to bring the American team the gold. She dropped out of the individual giant slalom race at worlds to compete in the team event.

This is Shiffrin’s 15th world championship medal and eighth world champs gold.

The victory is a full-circle moment for the two skiers who grew up racing together and were roommates at a junior race when they were 11.

Three other U.S. teams also entered the team combined, including Park City ski racer Lauren Macuga and her teammate Paula Moltzan.

Macuga, who recently earned her first world championships medal in the super G, finished the downhill in first place. Moltzan finished the slalom course in 15th to land the duo just off the podium in fourth.

The U.S. teams of Jacqueline Wiles and Katie Hensien finished in 10th and Lindsey Vonn and A.J. Hurt finished 16th overall.

Two U.S. men’s teams will compete in the team combined in Saalbach, Austria, Wednesday.