Local News Hour | February 18, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published February 18, 2025 at 12:10 PM MST Listen • 48:41 Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (3:06)Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting. (06:23)Midway residents sue over wastewater treatment pond stench. (15:48)Park City Winter break filled with free films and popcorn. (19:49)The latest Utah Legislative Report with KUER reporter Sean Higgins. (20:41)Recycle Utah General Manager Jim Bedell talks about their search for a new center location. (39:34)