Local News Hour | February 25, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published February 25, 2025 at 1:47 PM MST KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (03:16)Developer overcomes first hurdle to form Kimball Junction town. (04:48)Summit County Manager Shayne Scott and Deputy County Manager Janna Young preview the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (08:37)The latest Utah Legislative Report with KUER reporter Saige Miller. (26:24)Tom Kelly and Picabo Street talk about the third and final episode of "Behind the Gold" for this season. (40:32)