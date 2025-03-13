Local News Hour | March 13, 2025
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:18)
- Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting. (8:10)
- Swaner Nature Preserve and EcoCenter Director of Exhibits and Visitor Experience Hunter Klingensmith with details on the upcoming exhibit. (23:19)
- Park City Council return to Snow Creek tunnel proposal (30:49)
- Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang has a preview of upcoming screenings.(32:48)
- Park City Opera performs at Jordanelle for St. Patrick’s Day (38:59)
- Measles vaccination rate in Wasatch County below CDC recommendation (40:31)
- Assessor: Park City ski resort owners pushed for tax break during legislative session (42:37)