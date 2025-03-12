Park City Opera performs at Jordanelle for St. Patrick’s Day

Park City Opera is a team of three – two singers and a musician/composer. Co-founder and performer Lisl Wangermann said their performances are supplemented with talented local singers and musicians, including high school students.

“Which has been really great, because we can offer a lot of different perspectives on the repertoire that we program,” Wangermann said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Monday, March 10. “Something that is so unique about our song repertoire is that it is really broad and diverse, and each singer can have a facet of this genre that they really love and are passionate about. So, the larger a team is, the more perspective can be offered in discussing and planning what we present to audiences.”

Their St. Patrick’s Day performance will be a nod to Irish culture at the Hailstone Event Center at Jordanelle State Park.

“It is a glass pavilion, and we'll be bringing in a piano and a couple of really, really talented singers to sing songs and arias that represent Irish heritage and culture.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a reception sponsored by Park City Brewing before the performance at 7 p.m.

The group will perform at the Meyer Gallery on Park City’s Main Street on April 26. Then this summer, the company will stage its first full opera on Aug. 24. Tickets for that go on sale April 1.