Local News Hour | March 14, 2025
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (4:22)
- Park City Mayor Nann Worel discusses pedestrian tunnel, ranked choice voting (6:46)
- South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting (20:15)
- Verified signature count over halfway to Dakota Pacific referendum (29:25)
- Judd Efinger and Anneke Efinger, President and Vice President of the Love like Ky Foundation, have details on an upcoming Sober Ski Day at Park City Mountain this Saturday. (31:27)
- Local domestic violence shelters worry as lawmakers slash funding (38:49)
- Jim Siti from the nonprofit Operation Smile has details on the 13th annual ski challenge at Deer Valley. (41:41)
- Much loved 101-year-old Park City native passes away (46:58)
- Heber City begins work on new park (48:53)