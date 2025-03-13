© 2025 KPCW

Heber City begins work on new park

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 13, 2025 at 5:23 PM MDT
The new Coyote Springs Park will feature a new playground, pond, trails and picnic area with views over North Field
Envision Heber City
The park will feature a new playground, pond, trails and picnic area with views over North Field and a walking trail to Cove Park off Valley Hills Blvd.

A new park is coming to Heber as early as this spring.

Construction will begin soon on the 2.7-acre Coyote Springs Park off Highway 40 in the Springs at Coyote Ridge neighborhood.

The Coyote Springs Park project is part of Envision Heber’s final parks plan in 2021 which outlines plans for 12 new parks in Heber City.

The city has budgeted $1,774,686 for the project which it hopes to open in May.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver