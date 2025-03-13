Heber City begins work on new park

A new park is coming to Heber as early as this spring.

Construction will begin soon on the 2.7-acre Coyote Springs Park off Highway 40 in the Springs at Coyote Ridge neighborhood.

The Coyote Springs Park project is part of Envision Heber’s final parks plan in 2021 which outlines plans for 12 new parks in Heber City.

The city has budgeted $1,774,686 for the project which it hopes to open in May.