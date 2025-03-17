Local News Hour | March 17, 2025
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:15)
Francis Best Western approved despite community protest (05:31)
UDOT plan for Kimball Junction traffic focuses on adding lanes(09:45)
Summit Pride, Park City show support for LGBTQ+ community after state seeks pride flag ban (12:36)
Park City wants tunnel at Snow Creek Dr. as Yarrow returns to city planners (15:56)
Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Programs Director Heather Sims have an update on the youth sports programs (18:28)
Hideout could use tax increment funding to develop Ross Creek (27:25)
Public labor unions launch campaign to repeal law banning collective bargaining (30:23)
Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has an update (34:12)
DABS wants to build another liquor store in Park City (46:00)