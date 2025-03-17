© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | March 17, 2025

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 17, 2025 at 3:44 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Local News Hour podcast title card.
KPCW

Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:15)

Francis Best Western approved despite community protest (05:31)

UDOT plan for Kimball Junction traffic focuses on adding lanes(09:45)

Summit Pride, Park City show support for LGBTQ+ community after state seeks pride flag ban (12:36)

Park City wants tunnel at Snow Creek Dr. as Yarrow returns to city planners (15:56)

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Programs Director Heather Sims have an update on the youth sports programs (18:28)

Hideout could use tax increment funding to develop Ross Creek (27:25)

Public labor unions launch campaign to repeal law banning collective bargaining (30:23)

Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has an update (34:12)

DABS wants to build another liquor store in Park City (46:00)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher