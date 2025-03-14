UDOT plan for Kimball Junction traffic focuses on adding lanes

UDOT had whittled down a field of more than 30 options to two final choices.

Friday morning, it announced it’s going with the less ambitious and less expensive of the two. It’s called “alternative C.” The final plan involves additional lanes, especially turn lanes, around Kimball Junction and more multi-use trails, including a second pedestrian tunnel under state Route 224.

It’s now estimated to cost $48.5 million.

UDOT officials said they determined the final plan provides the “greatest reduction in travel delay” and “shortest [Interstate 80] off-ramp vehicle queue lengths.” But it’s unclear how the department determined those calculations.

UDOT previously considered sinking state Route 224 below Olympic Parkway and Ute Boulevard, removing all the stop lights. That expanded the road’s footprint too much for state officials, and it was estimated to cost four times as much as the plan UDOT has now chosen.

After the underpass was ruled out, the other option besides widened roads and intersections was a new split-diamond setup for the I-80 overpass, along with the road and pedestrian improvements.

UDOT’s announcement doesn’t explain why that option fell short.

State transportation officials began looking at overhauling Kimball Junction in 2019. The transportation department’s decision won’t be final until after a public comment period.

Residents can weigh in on the winning option in person April 8, at Ecker Hill Middle School, and online April 10. Written comments can be submitted until April 28.

Complete details are available on UDOT’s website.

Summit County officials have been meeting with UDOT over the past year and closely watching its plans for Kimball Junction in part because of Dakota Pacific Real Estate’s contested development plans.

In December, councilmembers approved the developer’s proposal to build residential and commercial buildings around Skullcandy’s headquarters.

That agreement took five years, three state laws and one lawsuit to negotiate, and the final version ties Dakota Pacific’s construction schedule to UDOT’s traffic improvements.

Since the council approved those plans, the company has been met with strong community opposition and a referendum effort to overturn its development agreement with the county.

Traffic has been a top concern among residents opposed to the project.

As they seek to put the agreement on November’s ballot, Utah has passed a law to give Dakota Pacific development rights, and the company has filed to form a town on its 50 acres in Kimball Junction.

It’s unclear if the new law or incorporation could untether the construction schedule from UDOT’s road work.

It’s also unclear when or if Dakota Pacific will break ground, and what that project looks like compared to what the county council approved in December.

