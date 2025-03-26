Local News Hour | March 26, 2025 By Parker Malatesta Published March 26, 2025 at 1:25 PM MDT Listen • 49:40 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (3:26)Park City Mayor won’t seek second term. (6:38)Summit County Public Works Director John Angell talks about potential flooding as snow begins to melt. (10:06)Dakota Pacific referendum appears to fall short of ballot. (19:28)NPR, PBS leaders to discuss public funding with DOGE subcommittee. (22:34)Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting. (24:16)Tom Cammemeyer and Elliott Goldman discuss the return of the Norwegian School of Nature Life and its UNA Mountains programs. (42:43)