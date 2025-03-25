Park City Mayor won’t seek second term

“But let me be clear, while I won’t be running again, I’m far from done,” Worel said Tuesday. “Over the next nine months, I challenge my colleagues on the city council to step up, push past divisions and deliver real results. This is not a farewell tour—it’s a final stretch to drive meaningful progress on the issues that will define Park City’s future.”

The mayor outlined several objectives for the council to deliver on in 2025.

Worel said by June 1, the council should pick a location for a new senior center. Also by that date, the mayor said the council should select a developer to move forward with its long-stalled project at the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard.

“At the same time, I ask the council to finalize negotiations with the Kimball Art Center on the parcel they will be purchasing within the five acres,” she said.

By September 1, Worel said the council should agree on a location for a new park and ride lot along state Route 248 corridor. Deer Valley Resort pledged $15 million for such a project during negotiations with Park City over its Snow Park Village development.

“Past experience has shown that turnover in council members often change the trajectory of projects that are underway, so let’s make significant progress on a park and ride that can’t easily be derailed by potential future changes in leadership,” Worel said.

The mayor also requested that the council agree upon a traffic and parking plan for the Main Street core as it considers major redevelopment concepts in Old Town by October 1. By that time, she also said planning should begin on improvements for Miner’s Park to enhance the Main Street experience.

“Finally, recognizing that our workforce is critical to the vibrancy and success of our community, I ask that the council immediately begin to work with local businesses to identify incentives to attract and retain workers,” Worel said.

Parker Malatesta / KPCW Park City Mayor Nann Worel receives a standing ovation during her annual address at the Jim Santy Auditorium Tuesday.

During her time in office, Worel has worked to help secure the return of the Winter Olympics to Park City in 2034. She’s also played an integral role in discussions to keep the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, as the nonprofit considers leaving the state.

"If the Sundance Institute chooses to leave our state, we will not only survive — we will thrive," the mayor said.

Worel made history when she beat incumbent Andy Beerman in the 2021 election to become Park City’s first female mayor. She campaigned on stronger regional relationships, particularly with Summit County.

Worel previously held seats on the city council and planning commission.

Her term is set to expire in January, meaning Parkites will elect a new mayor this November. As of Tuesday, no one has publicly announced a campaign for the role.