Local News Hour | March 27, 2025 By Connor Thomas Published March 27, 2025 at 3:41 PM MDT Listen • 48:53 KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (3:18)Park City planners officially deny Yarrow redevelopment concept. (5:46)Wasatch Back ski areas open through Easter. (7:11)Summit County Council Member Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's council meeting. (8:17)Utah Avalanche Center Forecaster Dave Kelly explains "repeater avalanches" and recaps the overall avalanche season. (25:59)Arts Council of Park City and Summit County Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder previews this month's gallery stroll and other events. (38:08)