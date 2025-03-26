Wasatch Back ski areas open through Easter

In the Wasatch Back, Deer Valley Resort will close on Easter Sunday, April 20, and Park City Mountain’s final day follows on Monday.

Woodward Park City has not yet announced a closing date, offering lift tickets through April 13.

In other areas of the state, Beaver Mountain , Eagle Point and Sundance Mountain Resort will close April 6.

Snowbasin Resort’s final day is April 13 and Powder Mountain offers lift tickets through April 13 with no official closing date yet.

Alta Ski Area’s annual closing day celebration, affectionately called “Frank,” is April 20 .

In Cache County, Cherry Peak is closed for the week because of the above-average temperatures with plans to reopen Friday, March 28. The ski area has not yet announced an official closing day.

Many Utah resorts plan to run past Easter with Brighton slated to close April 28 .

Brian Head Resort has day tickets available through May 4.

Solitude Mountain Resort will spin lifts until May 11 and Snowbird Ski Area hopes to mark Memorial Day on the slopes staying open through May 26.

Nordic Valley was the first Utah ski area to close for the season on March 23.

All ski resort closing dates are subject to change depending on weather and conditions.