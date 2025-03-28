Local News Hour | March 28, 2025 By Roger Goldman Published March 28, 2025 at 3:01 PM MDT Listen • 50:36 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:24)Park City planners officially deny Yarrow redevelopment concept (5:34)Park City School District's Caleb Fine and Isaiah Folau talk about growing from PCSD students to principals of Park City High School and Ecker Hill Middle School (7:36)Park City Councilmember Ed Parigian shares a recap of Thursday's council meeting (20:52)KPCW staff ski all 34 Park City chair lifts in one day (30:17)Park City Chamber CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff discusses the departure of the Sundance Film Festival (34:58)