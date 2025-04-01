Local News Hour | April 1, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published April 1, 2025 at 2:42 PM MDT Listen • 49:31 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (04:06)Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting. (06:34)Provo man arrested for repeat Deer Valley ski thefts. (20:15)Wasatch Immigration Project's newest attorney Laura Rojas and board member Enrique Sanchez discuss their work in the community. (22:52)CEO of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues. (39:28)