Provo man arrested for repeat Deer Valley ski thefts

Police say they identified the 22-year-old suspect using Deer Valley Resort’s cameras and ticket scanners.

They suspect him of multiple ski thefts, including one in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

A Deer Valley guest reported their skis went missing from Snow Park Lodge March 12, and the Park City Police Department found footage of the victim and a second skier, the alleged thief, placing their skis on the same rack.

The video shows the second skier return and take the victim’s skis to a black Subaru Outback in the parking lot. He changes out of his mask, helmet and goggles and returns for his original skis.

Officers then checked other days the suspect skied at Deer Valley.

Police say the suspect appears again on camera March 15 using the same skis stolen three days prior.

The video evidence goes back to last season when the same man appears to steal a pair of skis April 8, 2024.

Between April 2024 and March 2025, police say he is on video carrying four different sets of skis out of Deer Valley.

“Many of those skis were likely stolen and either not reported to local police or potentially reported to police at the jurisdiction where the victims reside,” an officer wrote in the probable cause statement.

Before arresting the 22-year-old, police surveilled his apartment near Brigham Young University. They say the Subaru had skis matching the ones reported stolen attached to the roof.

Police searched the apartment March 27 and say they found skis matching the ones stolen last April and this March.

The 22-year-old has an Ikon Pass, which allows access to resorts in the Cottonwood canyons too.

He allegedly admitted to stealing the Deer Valley skis and told police he’d stolen an additional pair from Brighton Resort.

Park City police contacted the Unified Police Department, which they say is investigating thefts at Snowbird and Solitude resorts. The Deer Valley theft suspect’s Ikon Pass also shows he skied at those resorts over the past year.

He hadn’t been charged as of March 31. He was booked at the Summit County Jail March 27 and released.

The 22-year-old has been barred from returning to Deer Valley as a condition of his release.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW. For a full list, click here.