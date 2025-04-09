Local News Hour | April 9, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published April 9, 2025 at 1:41 PM MDT Listen • 51:02 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Music Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (0:00)Explosion at Oakley well's pump house injures one, no water service interruption. (3:20)Snowsports Industries America President Nick Sargent discusses the impact of import tariffs, export controls and sanctions on the snowsports industry. (5:11)Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting. (23:54)U.S. Ski and Snowboard CEO Sophie Goldschmidt highlights their historic season. (39:26)