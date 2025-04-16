Local News Hour | April 16, 2025 By Kristine Weller Published April 16, 2025 at 5:12 PM MDT Listen • 48:47 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Music Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Park City Mountain, Park City government debate lift project at Court of Appeals. (4:21)National Weather Service Senior Hydrologist Glen Merrill shares Utah's 2025 spring runoff outlook. (7:09)Song Summit co-founder Ben Anderson announces this year's line up. (19:33)Franco, Phillips announce bids for Heber mayor. (33:17)Executive Director of Summit Community Gardens/EATS Helen Nadel previews the upcoming growing season. (34:48)Police, sheriff's deputies arrest suspected car thief in Park Meadows. (47:42)