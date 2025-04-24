Local News Hour | April 24, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published April 24, 2025 at 11:48 AM MDT Listen • 47:28 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Music Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Local GOP formally supports bill to district Summit County Council. (02:44)Summit County Council Member Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's council meeting. (06:23)Habitat for Humanity Administrative Director Meagan Nielsen shares details about their financial education course for women. (25:36)Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder and Miners 9 founder Peg Bodell share details about this month's gallery stroll and opening of the monthly Miners 9 exhibit. (34:56)