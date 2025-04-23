Local GOP formally supports bill to district Summit County Council

Republican county delegates unanimously approved a resolution supporting House Bill 356, which passed during the 2025 legislative session and takes effect July 1.

The law forces Summit County to draw five districts from which to elect its county councilmembers. Currently, all are at-large, meaning every voter has a say regarding all five seats.

“The problem with that is that it lacks accountability and representation. So many of us, in especially rural areas, we lack the ability to hold our elected officials accountable. They don't need our vote,” Summit County GOP Vice Chair Tory Welch said.

The council ends up stacked mostly with Democrats and western Summit County residents, because more than two thirds of the county population is around Park City.

But HB356 also requires Wasatch County to redraw its districts, so Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, signed it with the caveat he’d call a special session to address “unintended consequences.”

That’s expected to happen in May, giving current Summit County leadership a chance to lobby for changes too. The current council hasn't opposed districts outright, instead focusing on how HB356 got passed: within the last three minutes of the state legislative session and without public comment.

“On the county council, it's nonpartisan. It's silly that we even have D's or R's behind our name,” Summit County Council Chair Tonja Hanson said at the April 10 Democratic convention. “I don't think about fixing the road, ‘If I were a Republican, what would I do about this road?’”

Hanson, a Coalville Democrat, claims the Wasatch Back’s state senator, Roosevelt Republican Ron Winterton, agrees with her but doesn’t think Utah will ever make county government nonpartisan.

Summit County’s sheriff, attorney, clerk, recorder, assessor, auditor and treasurer are currently partisan elected positions too.

A commission comprised mostly of Summit County’s mayors will be in charge of drawing county council districts.

The Summit County GOP’s resolution says the party supports “transparent districting that reflects Summit County’s geographic and demographic diversity.”

Republicans may gain seats on the council with an eastside district or two, but it’s unclear whether geographic diversity will increase.

Coalville Mayor Mark Marsh opined at a recent joint mayoral meeting that a North Summit district would need to include part of the westside to meet population requirements.

It remains to be seen how HB356’s requirements will change during a special legislative session.



New local GOP leadership

Former county council candidates Ari Ioannides and Tory Welch are the party’s new chair and vice chair, respectively.

The vice chairs for North Summit, South Summit, Park City and the Snyderville Basin are Louise Willoughby, Philip D’Agostini, Marjorie Ellis Manning and Jay Deuser.

Pat O’Connell is secretary, and Patty Brewer is treasurer.

Nearly every candidate ran unopposed.

Former County Councilmember Tal Adair beat out Karen Ballash for state central committee representative. Both candidates had previously chaired the Summit County GOP.

Jimmy May, the former Park City vice chair, has moved into a new “data and analytics” role for local Republicans.

In a press release, the party announced it wants to “focus on expanding the GOP’s influence through stronger organization, candidate development, improved fundraising and public engagement.”

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW. For a full list, click here. Pat O'Connell sits on KPCW's Board of Trustees.