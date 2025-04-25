Local News Hour | April 25, 2025 By Roger Goldman Published April 25, 2025 at 12:28 PM MDT Listen • 50:25 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Music Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Wakara developer describes Kamas gun club road negotiations. (2:35)Wasatch County Health Department health educator Lana McNaughtan and nursing director Gina Tuttle discuss measles cases and the drug take back event on Saturday. (7:11)Park City Councilmember Tana Toly provides a recap of Thursday's coucil meeting. (17:31)Ari Ioannides, newly elected chair of the Summit County Republican Party, talks about the future of the GOP in the county. (29:04)