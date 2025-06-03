Local News Hour | June 3, 2025
Park City Council considers reducing open space, parking requirements in Bonanza Park (02:54)
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting (05:23)
Summit County Library Director Dan Compton has details on this year's One Book One Community read and President of the Friends of the Summit County Libraries Sue Niblock has details on this month's used book sale, June 5-7 (21:27)
Utah Open Lands Land Resource Technician Lead Wood Robinson has details about recent protection efforts, including the Pear Tree Llama ranch in Wasatch County (32:57)
Park City Hospital to expand ER, surgery, cancer services (45:55)