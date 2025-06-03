© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
White House Threatens To Eliminate Funding for Public Media
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 3, 2025

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 3, 2025 at 2:43 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Local News Hour podcast title card.
KPCW

Park City Council considers reducing open space, parking requirements in Bonanza Park (02:54)

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting (05:23)

Summit County Library Director Dan Compton has details on this year's One Book One Community read and President of the Friends of the Summit County Libraries Sue Niblock has details on this month's used book sale, June 5-7 (21:27)

Utah Open Lands Land Resource Technician Lead Wood Robinson has details about recent protection efforts, including the Pear Tree Llama ranch in Wasatch County (32:57)

Park City Hospital to expand ER, surgery, cancer services (45:55)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher