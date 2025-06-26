Local News Hour | June 26, 2025
- Trails report with Mountain Trails Foundation (2:55)
- Utah Symphony/Utah Opera Communications Manager Julia Lyon has details about this summer's Deer Valley Music Festival (24:09)
- Park City Toastmasters President Karen Stone and Vice President of Education Gregg Davison have details on the 25-year celebration of the club (33:18)
- Arts Council of Park City and Summit County Marketing and Community Relations Manager Kendall Kelley and interns Grace Gladson and Liv Skylling talk about this month's gallery stroll on Friday night (40:01)