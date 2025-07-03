Local News Hour | July 3, 2025
- Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (2:34)
- KPCW's Connor Thomas reports from Canyons Village on the installation of the Sunrise Gondola towers (5:30)
- New Wasatch County School District Superintendent Garrick Peterson shares his vision for the district (7:49)
- Oakley Rodeo Commission Chair Wade Woolstenhulme and committee member Sam Aplanalp share details on the rodeo's 90th year (25:25)
- Park City Special Events Manager Chris Phinney and Park City Police Lieutenant Vaifoa Lealaitafea provide details on Park City Fourth of July celebrations (36:57)