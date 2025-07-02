© 2025 KPCW

Hill Air Force Base to celebrate Fourth of July with statewide flyover

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 2, 2025 at 4:40 PM MDT
Hill Air Force Base will commemorate Independence Day with its annual flyovers across Utah.

This will be the 37th year the 419th Fighter Wing is scheduled to fly F-30s over multiple cities and towns including Park City, Salt Lake, Riverton and Vernal.

The team is scheduled to fly over West Point first at 9:04 a.m. before making their way across the state.

The jets are expected to appear in the skies above Park City around 11 a.m. to kick off the town’s Fourth of July parade.

The flight paths and timing are subject to change due to weather or other requirements.

Hill Air Force Base flyover schedule for July 4, 2025.
Hill Air Force Base
