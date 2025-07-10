Local News Hour | July 10, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published July 10, 2025 at 12:10 PM MDT Listen • 49:06 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW The latest rails report with Mountain Trails Foundation (02:40)Summit County Council Member Megan McKenna recaps Wednesday's meeting (05:24)Local Historians and train enthusiast Dave Nicholas and Sandra Morrison share details on their lecture "End of the Line" (23:57)Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang takes a look at some of their upcoming screenings (36:54)