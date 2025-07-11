Local News Hour | July 11, 2025 By Roger Goldman Published July 11, 2025 at 2:52 PM MDT Listen • 50:39 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Local historians explore century of Park City, Echo railroad to Rail Trail (2:36)Basin Recreation Chief Ranger Aaron Williams on dog owner responsibilities in and out of dog parks (5:31)Park City Film to add 70 annual screenings, expand to year-round schedule (13:55)Park City Councilmember Bill Ciraco has a recap of last night's meeting (15:37)Park City Performing Arts Executive Director Ember Conley on the first concert of the season and transportation, parking information (43:37)