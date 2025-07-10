Park City Film to add 70 annual screenings, expand to year-round schedule

Park City Film plans add 70 additional film screenings per year at the Park City Library.

That brings the total number of annual screenings up from 130 to 200. The Park City Council approved the nonprofit’s request at its meeting July 10.

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang said the move is driven by the departure of the Sundance Film Festival.

After calling Utah home for more than 40 years, Sundance officials announced earlier this year that its annual film festival will be moving to Boulder, Colorado starting in 2027.

“We feel it’s important for us to prepare for that departure now and to start amplifying our programming, expanding our partnerships, really ramping up what we do and also to have visibility on the future we can plan for things like next summer,” Wang said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday.

The lease amendment extends Park City Film’s season to cover all 12 months. Wang said the nonprofit has been limited to one screening each in July and August under the previous lease terms.

Park City Film is the only operating movie theater in Park City limits.

Holiday Village Cinemas, which is still used for Sundance screenings, shut down in March 2024 as its owner filed for bankruptcy.

Park City Film’s lease with Park City Municipal is set to expire in June 2027 and both parties intend to begin on an extension next year.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.