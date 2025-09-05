© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 2, 2025

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 5, 2025 at 10:45 AM MDT
Appeals court upholds resident challenge of Park City Mountain lifts (02:50)

Sheriff investigation! Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting (07:25)

Park City Ski and Snowboard Development Director Heidi Voelker and Nordic Coach Adam Loomis have details on the Moose on the Loose finale (Sept 6) and Freedog concert (Sept 12) (25:03)

Executive Director Utah Open Lands Wendy Fisher discusses open space issues. (32:43)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher