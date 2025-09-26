Local News Hour | September 26, 2025 By Roger Goldman Published September 26, 2025 at 12:23 PM MDT Listen • 51:20 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Investigation reveals concerns in Jordanelle road rage shooting case 1 year later (02:32)Wasatch County School District Business Administrator Dr. Jason Watt and Director of Secondary Education Stephanie Discher discuss key school topics. (05:29)Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell recaps Thursday's council meeting. (18:31)Rock climber Emily Harrington talks about her new film "Girl Climber." (28:40)