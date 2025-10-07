Local News Hour | October 7, 2025
Wasatch County granted exception while Summit County divides council into districts (02:33)
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting (05:06)
SB Dance Curbside Theatre Artistic Director Stephen Brown on season end performance at The Shop (24:31)
Summit Land Conservancy VP of Conservation and Counsel Kate Sattelmeier and VP of Communications Caitlin Williard with an open space update (36:44 )
Flu, COVID-19 vaccines offered at Wasatch Back clinics this month (48:11)