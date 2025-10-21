Local News Hour | October 21, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published October 21, 2025 at 2:11 PM MDT Listen • 48:40 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Supreme Court takes up emergency appeal for West Hills election (02:50 )Registration now open for Youth Sports Alliance winter programs (04:26)Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews the upcoming county council meeting (06:13)Writer Linda George and filmmaker Ross Downard talk about their journey researching and documenting Park City trails as part of a history project and film (23:48)Recycle Utah Community Outreach Manager Chelsea Hafer and Board Chair Ken Barfield discuss changes in staffing and their new location near Silver Summit (36:20)