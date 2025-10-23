Local News Hour | October 23, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published October 23, 2025 at 12:25 PM MDT Listen • 49:09 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Summit County hopes to pave more bike, pedestrian paths on its east side (02:48)Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's council meeting (05:26)Summit Community Gardens/EATS Executive Director Helen Nadel recaps the end of the summer season (22:34)North Summit School District seeks resident support of bond to fund new high school, pool (34:49)November opening set for affordable housing at Quinn’s Junction (37:46)Live Like Sam Executive Director Ron Jackenthal and founder of We Be Well Alex Becraft share details on a resilience program for parents. (39:49)