Local News Hour | October 24, 2025 By Roger Goldman Published October 24, 2025 at 4:27 PM MDT Listen • 51:13 KPCW North Summit School District seeks resident support of bond to fund new high school, pool (02:15)Dr. Scott Adelman highlights Spine Health Awareness Month (05:13)Park City Councilmember Bill Ciraco has a recap of last the latest council meeting (23:53)Better Boundaries Executive Director Elizabeth Rasmussen talks about this week's evidentiary hearing for Utah's redistricting case. (38:34)Summit County Council to vote on multi-million dollar bond, sales tax (49:03)