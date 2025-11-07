Local News Hour | November 7, 2025 By Roger Goldman Published November 7, 2025 at 12:10 PM MST Listen • 45:50 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Court rejects Summit County landowner’s claim to ‘jeep trail’ on 910 Cattle Ranch (00:19)Park City High girls race to state cross-country title (03:22)Father Arokia Dass David, pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Park City and St. Lawrence Mission in Heber City discusses his new position (05:43)Park City Councilmember Tana Toly recaps Thursday's council meeting (19:34)Brandi Connolly, PCCF board member and Live PC Give PC Task Force co-chair, Deirdre Walsh, Chief Operating Officer of Park City Mountain, and Rebecca Blanchette, PCCF Member Services Manager, discuss Live PC Give PC (35:13)