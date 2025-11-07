Live PC Give PC aims to raise $5M for local nonprofits

Brandi Connolly, board member and Live PC Give PC Task Force co-chair, Deirdre Walsh, Chief Operating Officer of Park City Mountain, and Rebecca Blanchette, PCCF Member Services Manager, come on to discuss Live PC Give PC.

The Park City Community Foundation's 15th annual Live PC Give PC event aims to raise $5.15 million from 7,150 donors. The event features various leaderboards sponsored by organizations like Vail Resorts, JP Morgan Chase, and High West, offering prizes for unique donors. Families can participate by counting each member as a unique donor. The day includes family-oriented activities at the library and a celebration at High West.