Local News Hour | November 24, 2025 By Connor Thomas Published November 24, 2025 at 12:14 PM MST Listen • 48:33 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Park City mayor race results will be made official Monday (03:23)Local runner Keira D'Amato explains the benefits of training in Park City (04:39)Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff discusses the latest tourism trends (22:12)Western National Parks Association President and CEO Marie Buck explains the organization's role in supporting national parks during the recent federal shutdown (36:03)Recycle Utah names Andy Hecht as new executive director (46:32)