Park City mayor race results will be made official Monday

Jack Rubin requested a recount of ballots after trailing behind Councilmember Ryan Dickey by seven votes in the race for the mayor’s job.

The count certified Nov. 18 by the Park City Council showed Dickey won with 1,706 votes to Rubin’s 1,699. But in a close race, Utah law allows a candidate to ask for a recount.

That work began Friday with election equipment testing. The process also includes recounting all cast ballots, reexamining any uncounted ballots and auditing a percentage of the ballots.

City Recorder Michelle Kellogg previously told KPCW she expected the count to finish next Tuesday, with a canvass of the results by the council the following day.

But, Kellogg said Saturday, the recount is going more quickly than expected. She said Summit County Clerk Eve Furse notified her that “tremendous progress” was made on the first day of the process and it will likely be completed Monday, Nov. 24.

With news of a speedier count, the city council has moved its special Board of Canvassers meeting to 5:30 p.m. Monday at city hall.

