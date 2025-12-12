Local News Hour | December 12, 2025 By Roger Goldman, Leslie Thatcher Published December 12, 2025 at 1:16 PM MST Listen • 50:45 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:15)Summit County Council approves 5% Basin Rec tax increase (5:38)Park Silly Holiday Bazaar to feature local vendors (8:44)Sundance Film Festival Senior Programmer John Nein talks about the movies to keep an eye on during the last festival in Park City (9:57)Park City Councilmember and Mayor-Elect Ryan Dickey recap's the latest council meeting (23:00)USA Luge Director of Marketing and Sponsorship Gordy Sheer discusses the Eberspacher World Cup at the Utah Olympic Park and luge athletes to watch (39:12)