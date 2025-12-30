Local News Hour | December 30, 2025 By Grace Doerfler Published December 30, 2025 at 12:31 PM MST Listen • 49:41 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:45)Lawsuit alleges ‘questionable’ payments, accounting by hockey club leadership (06:40)Woodward Park City's marketing director Jay Burke talks about the park's snow status and upcoming events (08:25)Outgoing Park City Mayor Nann Worel reflects on her years of civic service (21:04)Wyatt Woolley, UDOT's region three spokesperson, discusses the Heber Valley Bypass decision (22:45)Utah State Parks spokesperson Ally O'Rullian highlights winter activities at the state parks (34:57)