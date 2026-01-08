Local News Hour | January 8, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published January 8, 2026 at 11:13 AM MST Listen • 50:24 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:24)UDOT will build bypass through Wasatch County’s North Fields (4:58)Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's council meeting (8:08)Egyptian Theater Director Randy Barton shares details on the theater's 100th anniversary (23:19)Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang discusses upcoming screenings and events as well as the impact of the Sundance Film Festival's departure (39:06)