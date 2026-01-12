Local News Hour | January 12, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published January 12, 2026 at 11:46 AM MST Listen • 50:42 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:21)Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant discusses the first reported case of measles in Summit County (04:52)Park City Mayor Ryan Dickey discusses plans for his first 100 days (24:15)Following state trend, nicotine pouch use rising among Summit County students (42:58)A winter sports update with Tommy Eckfeldt, athletic director with Park City Ski & Snowboard (45:26)