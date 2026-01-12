© 2026 KPCW

Local News Hour
Local News Hour

Park City Ski & Snowboard prepares for Town Series

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 12, 2026 at 11:19 AM MST
Winter sports update with Tommy Eckfeldt Athletic Director, Performance Sports of Park City Ski & Snowboard

A winter sports update with Tommy Eckfeldt, athletic director with Park City Ski & Snowboard.

The Park City Ski & Snowboard Town Series is set to begin on Jan. 23 at the Utah Olympic Park on the intermediate Hill. The series includes four races, with a mix of Alpine racing and ski mountaineering, the latter debuting in the upcoming Olympics. The races are designed to be inclusive for all ability levels.

Despite snow shortages, the resort partners have been actively making snow to ensure events can proceed. Some high-level programs have had to relocate for better training conditions, while base programs have adapted with alternative training methods.

