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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | March 17, 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 17, 2026 at 11:47 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Local News Hour podcast title card.
KPCW

Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:23)

KPCW reporter Connor Thomas with a recap of the verdict in the Kouri Richins trial (03:45)

Wasatch County Council preview: Water shortage, increased parks, recreation fees(11:17)

Park City Artists Association previews Spring Into Art show (22:55)

Recycle Utah to launch new services, Earth Day event(30.:00)

Summit County jury finds Kouri Richins guilty of murder in husband’s death (42:02)

2 killed in weekend crash near Strawberry Reservoir (45:49)

Basin Recreation considers bond for new facilities (47:06)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher