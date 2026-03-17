Local News Hour | March 17, 2026

Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:23)

KPCW reporter Connor Thomas with a recap of the verdict in the Kouri Richins trial (03:45)

Wasatch County Council preview: Water shortage, increased parks, recreation fees(11:17)

Park City Artists Association previews Spring Into Art show (22:55)

Recycle Utah to launch new services, Earth Day event(30.:00)

Summit County jury finds Kouri Richins guilty of murder in husband’s death (42:02)

2 killed in weekend crash near Strawberry Reservoir (45:49)

Basin Recreation considers bond for new facilities (47:06)

